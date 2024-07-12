Federal Government and Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation reach agreement to Fast Track Housing Construction

The Federal Government and the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation have reached an agreement to fast track the construction of 18 housing units in the community over the next three years. It will also spur the construction of more than 25 homes over the next decade.

The agreement includes $1.2 million from the Canadian Government to Paqtnkek under its Housing Accelerator Fund. The fund is an incentive to local governments to reduce barriers to build houses faster. The announcement was made by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway on behalf of Housing Minister Sean Fraser and Paqtnkek Chief Cory Julian.

Paqtnkek’s Action Plan commits to five local initiatives including establishing a zoning policy for dedicated rental units, promoting the development of accessible units for elders and people with special needs, offering free service connections to developers who meet high-density zoning criteria, and streamlining the housing application process through a new online system.