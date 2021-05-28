Tim Horton's Antigonish
Federal Government Announces Greener Home Grant for Energy Efficient Retrofits

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s good news for the environment and homeowners. The

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser (House of Commons photo)
Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services

federal government has unveiled the new Canada Greener Homes Grant. Homeowners will be able to receive grants of up to $5,000 to make energy efficient retrofits to their homes and up to $600 to help with the cost of home energy evaluations.

To learning more about the program follow this link:  https://www.nrcan.gc.ca/energy-efficiency/homes/canada-greener-homes-grant/23441

Also, Fraser says today is a big day for local residents who receive the Canada Child Benefit. For parents who have a child under six, they will receive half of the allotment for the one time top up this year. If you have a family income of less than $120,000 you will receive $600 under the program. For those over $120,000 and qualify you will receive $300.