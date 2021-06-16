Federal Government Awards Research Funding to 15 St. FX University Faculty

The federal government has awarded research funding to 15 St. FX University faculty members.

The funding is part of an announcement this week by Innovation, Science and Industry Minister

Francois-Phillippe Champagne of more than $635 million in funding in sciences, research and engineering to support more than 4,800 lead researchers and their teams. Among the recipients is St. FX Development Studies professor Jon Langdon, who was awarded a renewal of a Canada Research Chair in Sustainability and Social Change for a second five year term, valued at $500,000.

Research awards were presented to faculty in Earth Sciences, Human Nutrition, Biology, Psychology, Mathematics and Statistics, Physics, Nursing, Education, Sociology and Economics.

Here is a list of the funding announced to 15 St. FX Faculty members:

Discovery Grants (results released April 14, 2021)

(Amounts are per year for five years):

Donnelly Archibald, Earth Sciences, Timescales of magmatic processes in accretionary orogens: Implications for crustal growth, $25,000 (plus one-time ECR Launch supplement of $12,500)

Marcia English, Human Nutrition, Flavour Profiles and Nutrient Quality: Determining the roles of lipid modifying enzymes, protein-aroma active compound interactions, and protein stability in plant-based food systems, $28,000 (plus one-time ECR Launch supplement of $12,500)

Erin Mazerolle, Psychology, Improving reproducibility of functional magnetic resonance imaging, $28,000 (plus one-time ECR Launch supplement of $12,500)

Shah Razul, Chemistry, Unravelling the chemical physics of carbohydrate cryoprotectants for use in food using novel molecular dynamics methodologies, $28,000

Jantina Toxopeus, Biology, The cellular mechanisms of insect physiological plasticity and freeze tolerance, $33,000 (plus one-time ECR Launch supplement of $12,500)

Robert van den Hoogen, Mathematics and Statistics, Alternative and averaged theories of gravity, $24,000

Karine Le Bris, Physics, Determination of the radiative properties and detection of organofluorine compounds, $15,000 (This is a two-year Development Discovery Grant)

SSHRC Insight Grants (results released April 1, 2021)

John Corbit, Psychology, The development of cooperation toward the common good, $98,990

Peter Kikkert, PGOV, Lessons Learned or “Fantasy Documents?”: Lessons Management, Disasters, Emergencies, and Canada’s North, $99,690

SSHRC Partnership Engage Grants (various release dates)

Cathy MacDonald, Nursing, Walking in Two Worlds: Indigenous Students Success in Undergraduate Education, Partner: Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation, $22,346

Ann Fox, Human Nutrition, Catalysing Dietetics: Exploring the experiences, needs and emerging roles of dietitians in Nova Scotia during the COVID-19 Pandemic, Partner: NS Advanced Education and Labour, $24,561

Chris Gilham, Education, Increasing Educator Mental Health Literacy and Self-Efficacy For Inclusive Practices During COVID-19 with a Self-Directed Online Mental Health Literacy Course, Partner: Strait Regional Education Centre, $24,262

Norine Verberg, Sociology, What Works?: The strategies of Community Volunteers Facilitating the Economic Transitions of Refugee Newcomers Living in Rural Nova Scotia, Partner: Syria-Antigonish Families Embrace (SAFE) Society, $25,000

SSHRC Insight Development Grants (results released July 6, 2020)

Fraser Summerfield, Economics, Intergenerational Mobility in Canada: Historical patterns and the role of education, $42,204

Canada Research Chair Renewal (Tier 2) (results released Jan 11, 2021)

Jon Langdon, Canada Research Chair in Sustainability and Social Change Leadership (five years, 2021-2025, institutional award valued at $500,000), and associated CFI research infrastructure grant for “Trans-local Sustainability & Social Change Learning & Collaboration Network,” $30,000.