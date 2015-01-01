Federal Government Commits $2.25 million to Commemorate No. 2 Construction Battalion

The federal government is committing $2.25 million in funding to commemorate a World War One unit founded in the town of Pictou, the No. 2 Construction Battalion. It was Canada’s only all-black unit to the serve during the First World War.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says funding will be used over five years for commemorative activities, educational materials and community war memorials that commemorate the battalion.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the No. 2 Construction Battalion is an important piece of Canadian history.

The announcement follows a formal apology to the descendants of battalion members by Prime Minister Trudeau in July of last year. Trudeau says the 600 members of the battalion faced systemic anti-black racism before, during and long after the war.