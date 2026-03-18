Federal Government Commits $200 Million to Lease a Space Launch Pad at Maritime Launch Services’ Future Spaceport near Canso

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s a massive investment by the National Defence Department in rural Nova Scotia.

This week, Defence Minister David McGunity announced it is committing $200 million to lease a space launch pad at a future spaceport near Canso to be operated by Maritime Launch Services.

Fraser says what is interesting about this announcement that it is not a grant, this is the federal government as a customer.

Fraser says Canada needs to build an economy and an armed forces that can meet its own needs.

Fraser says with this announcement from the federal government, it means sovereign space capacity with satellite launches in this province. Fraser says it will also result in good paying jobs in rural Nova Scotia