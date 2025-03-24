Federal Government Commits $3 million for the Design and Construction of Jajiktek  Seawall Hiking Trail

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced a non-repayable contribution of $3 million to the Municipality of the County of Inverness. with the money going towards the design and construction of the Jajiktek Seawall Hiking Trail, a 50-kilometre coastal trail in Cape Breton’s Northern Highlands. This project includes constructing overnight huts at three sites along the trail. Once completed, the trail will offer multi-day hikes, guided tours, and will expand possibilities for seasonal activities such as ski touring and snowshoeing.

The Municipality of Inverness is working in collaboration with the volunteer-based Seawall Trail Society, the Province of Nova Scotia, and Indigenous communities.

Funding for this project is provided through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency’s Innovative Communities Fund (ICF), which builds on the strengths of communities and provides the tools needed to identify opportunities for sustainable economic growth.