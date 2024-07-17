Federal Government Commits $6 million for Upgrades to the Stellarton Memorial Rink

Funding was announced today for the Stellarton Memorial Rink.

The facility is getting $6 million from the federal government to turn the former arena into a green, multi-purpose, indoor recreation facility.

Central Nova MP and Sean Fraser and Darren Stroud, president of the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association, announced the funding Wednesday.

The project will make room to host a multitude of community events and will include an indoor walking track as well as new volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts. The facility will be renamed the Stellarton Memorial Community Centre in continued tribute to fallen war veterans and will feature a removable stage for performances, modernized locker rooms, and retractable bleachers.

The funding comes from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. A release from the government states the work will ensure Stellarton Memorial Community Centre is accessible and energy efficient. Upgrades to the building include improved insulation and mechanical systems to allow for four season operation for indoor sports and recreation. The building will also be made fully accessible with upgraded entrance ways and washrooms.