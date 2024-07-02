Federal Government Commits $9.7 million for upgrades to Antigonish Electric Utility Grid

The federal government today announced $9.7 million in funding for upgrades to the Town of Antigonish electric utility grid.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in town today to make the announcement alongside Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher. He said the upgrades will involve the replacement of existing substations and a consolidation of the grid which will allow the utility to bring on more renewable energy in the years ahead.

Fraser said this will create economic opportunities in the short term during the construction phase but the real excitement is the ability to bring on more renewables.

Boucher said of all the projects she’s been a part of over the last eight years, this is the most exciting one, noting it will stabilize energy for the town, local community, and province. She said the grid modernization project will include substation and powerline voltage upgrades, and smart metering

The total cost of the grid upgrades will be $19.4 million, split between the town and the federal government. The town has until March of 2029 to complete the entire project, which will include a number of phases.

The funding is part of a national initiative to clean up the power grids across Canada, with Fraser noting the country won’t be able to achieve its emission reductions targets if they don’t make changes to the country’s electricity grids.