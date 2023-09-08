Federal Government Commits Funding to Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser today announced up to $25 million for the Weavers Mountain Wind Energy Project. Fraser made the announcement at Keppoch Mountain on behalf of Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

The project is set to supply nearly 95 megawatts of zero-emissions power by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and powering almost 35,000 homes per year. This project will provide clean energy to Nova Scotia’s electricity grid and deliver more stable prices for ratepayers in the long term, while creating around 230 new jobs.

Fraser said this type of investment is needed in order to help fight against climate change.

The project is an undertaking by WEB Weavers Mountain Wind LP, a majority-Indigenous-owned partnership between Glooscap Energy LP and SWEB Development LP. Glooscap Energy is a 100-percent Indigenous community–owned organization, whose purpose is to explore and implement renewable energy projects.