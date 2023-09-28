Federal Government extends payback deadlines for Small Businesses that Received COVID-19 Related Support

Businesses that received a lifeline from the federal government at the height of the pandemic in the form of loans are being given a little breathing room to pay it back.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Canada Emergency Business Account helped more than 900,000 small businesses across the country. Fraser says it gave these companies cash flow when customers disappeared, helping to keep the doors open and the lights on.

Fraser says if they choose not to go that route, government has extended the deadline to for repayment to the end of 2026.