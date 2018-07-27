Federal and Provincial governments Partner with Industry for High Speed Internet upgrades Locally

Government of Canada has announced an investment of over $413,000 for new or improved

high-speed Internet services for communities in Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough counties.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser made the announcement at the Blue Mountain Fire Hall.

The total cost for the Goshen Fibre Backbone project is $152,800, with $113,850 through the federal government’s Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, $28,000 through the Province of Nova Scotia, and $10,950 through Bell. The project will expand DSL broadband to 225 new homes near the communities of North Lochaber and West Lochaber, with the project starting in 2020.

The total investment for the Thorburn Fibre Backbone project is $400,410, with $299.558 through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, $64,000 through the Province of Nova Scotia, and $46,852 through Bell. The project will expand DSL broadband to the communities MacPherson Mills, Blue Mountain, and Eden Lake, with an anticipated start date of 2020.

Fraser said improving rural internet access has been a priority since coming into office. He said he looks forward to working with all levels of government, as well as private companies, to continue to make similar internet announcements for rural parts of the province.