Federal government Holding Consultations on Re-Vamping the Employment Insurance

The federal government is looking to modernize the Employment Insurance system. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says government came to the realization there were shortcomings with E-I over the course of the pandemic.

Fraser says government tried to administer the equivalent of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit through E-I, and it quickly became apparent it was incapable of handling the volume.

This past week, Fraser says he held virtual consultations in the province on behalf of Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough to determine what Nova Scotia stakeholders want in a new system.

Fraser says what he heard was people want to ensure the system is more accessible, the benefits they receive covers household expenses, takes into account seasonal work and a program to assist the self-employed when they fall on hard times.