Federal Government Launches Health Promotion program for Youth

The federal government has launched a new program on health promotion led by Canada’s youth.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the school health program for youth will fund modest programs at schools, colleges and universities. The deadline for applications through the federal health department is December 20th

Fraser says there’s also a new Youth Mental Health Fund that will provide $500 million over five years. Those interested in applying must submit their proposals by January 22nd. Organizations eligible to apply include not-for-profit groups and post-secondary institutions.