Federal Government makes Changes to Student Loan Forgiveness to Encourage More Doctors and Nurses to Work in Rural and Remote Areas

Changes are being made to the federal Student Loan Forgiveness program for doctors and nurses.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says under the changes the eligibility of this program is being expanded.

Under this change, it applies to all communities in Canada with a population of 30,000 or less. The amendment to the definition of “underserved rural or remote community” means doctors and nurses working in over 200 new communities will qualify.

The change is expected to incentivize more than 900 additional doctors and nurses to work in in rural and remote communities over the next 10 years.

Fraser says the program will be expanded further over the next year, allowing more professions to qualify for federal student loan forgiveness for those who choose to move to smaller communities.