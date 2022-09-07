Federal Government Provides $1.3 million in Grants and Loans to Tourism Sector in Guysborough County and Cape Breton

The tourism sector in Guysborough County and Cape Breton are getting a boost from the

federal government.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced $1.3 million in support for 13 projects through Ottawa’s Tourism Relief Fund.

The largest amount of funding went to Inverness Beach Village and Cottages, which is receiving a $500,000 loan to modernize 20 of its cottages.

Other local businesses receiving support include $100,000 grants to Northeast Cove Geodomes in Mabou, the Duck Cove Inn in Margaree Harbour and Seawind Landing Country Inn, in Charlos Cove.

Also, Laurie’s Motel in Cheticamp, the Dundee Resort in West Bay, Arichat’s Clairestone Inn, Catch and Dine Lobster Tours in Judique, and Valley View Chalets in Margaree Valley are being provided grants ranging from $50,000 to $75,000.

Swallow Bank Cottages in Margaree Centre will receive a grant of more than $21,000 for upgrades.