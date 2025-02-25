Federal Government Provides $34.1 million in Funding for Four Harbours, including Grand Etang and Upper Whitehead

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced the federal government will provide $34.1 million in funding to upgrade four harbours in the province, including two in the local area.

Kelloway, who is also the Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries says the funding will go to harbours in Upper Whitehead, Grand Etang, Glace Bay and Louisbourg. The money will be used to upgrade, reconstruct, and repair wharves as well as other critical infrastructure.

It’s part of a federal government commitment in the 2024 federal budget of $463.3 million over three years for the repair and maintenance of small craft harbours, including those damaged by Hurricane Fiona. That’s on top of the Federal Fisheries Department’s annual budget of $90 million to upgrade these harbours.