Federal Government Commits $4.5 million for Eight Cape Breton Tourism-Related Projects

The federal government has announced over $4.5 million in funding for eight tourism related projects in Cape Breton

Cabot Cape Breton was approved to receive, pending a contract signature, $2 million to build a new facility with resort amenities at Cabot Cliffs.

Sidanna Retreat is getting $500,000 to set up two luxury oceanfront accommodations at the South Harbour property and Marble Mountain Estates is receiving $250,000 to establish year-round accommodations on the Bras d’Or Lake.

Love Life Lodging is getting $200,000 to build six cottages for year-round tourism accommodations in the Ingonish Highlands area and the Village of Baddeck is receiving $1,084,223 for the redevelopment of its boardwalk.

The Celtic Music Interpretive Centre Society (CMICS) is receiving $268,500 for extensive upgrades to enhance visitor experience and expand program reach.

The North Highlands Nordic Ski Club received $124,000 to purchase a cross-country ski groomer and the Theatre Baddeck Society is receiving $93,680 to renovate a new, permanent space at the Greenwood United Church.