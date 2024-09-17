Federal Government Provides Funding to Boost Food Security

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it’s important for the federal government to do what it can to boost food security. Nova Scotia is the least food secure province in the country.

Fraser says the federal government has two projects to help address some of those concerns.

Fraser says one is the local school infrastructure fund, which provides financial support for schools to build out the infrastructure they need to help provide meals at school. Fraser says this is complimentary to the National School Food Program the federal government is putting in place, which is expected to feed 400,000 students in school.

Fraser says the federal government is also launching the local food infrastructure program.

It is for municipalities, non-profit organizations and Indigenous communities to boost their local food infrastructure, and enhance local food security. Fraser says it would be for such projects as greenhouses, irrigation systems and soup kitchens to partner with local farmers to provide food for the community