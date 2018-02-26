Federal Government provides funding to help St. FX Education Students to gain Digital Skills

The Federal Government is providing funding to help education students at St. FX University obtain the digital skills they need for tomorrow’s classrooms.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced the federal government will give 340-thousand dollars for MediaSmarts digital skills training

Fraser says the latest funding follows an earlier announcement made at St. FX.

The money for this training comes from a 50-million dollar federal program called CanCode, aimed at giving students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 the opportunity to learn coding and other digital skills.