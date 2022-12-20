Federal Government provides up to $31 Million to Municipality of Pictou County’s Rural Internet Project

The Municipality of Pictou County’s Rural Internet Project is getting a boost.

Immigration Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser has announced up to $31 million in federal funding to the municipality, that will bring high-speed internet access to more than 4,700 households. The money comes from the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund, a program designed to help ensure Canadians are connected to reliable high speed internet.

Pictou County Warden Robert Parker says its municipally owned and operated high-speed network will provide rural residents with quality Internet and make the community a leader in future growth for all sectors of business, health care, education, tourism and recreation. Parker said the funding won’t speed up the project, noting it will help with the long term financing and shortening the repayment period.

As for where the project stands, Parker said there are 14 or 15 towers going up, with about half operational by the end of the year and the rest operational by the end of January, though they are waiting on other companies before the county can finish the fibre work.