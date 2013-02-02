Federal Government reaches Deal with towns of New Glasgow, Pictou and Westville to Fast Track Home Construction

The federal government has reached an agreement with the towns of New Glasgow, Pictou and Westville to fast track a combined total of more than 190 homes over the next three years. It’s expected this work will help spur the construction of more than 2,100 homes over the next decade.

The announcement was made this morning by Housing Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser. Fraser says close to $5.6 million will be provided to the three towns under the Housing Accelerator Fund to eliminate barriers to building needed housing faster.

New Glasgow will receive almost $3.3 million, Pictou will get in excess $775,000 and Westville is being presented with more than $1.5 million to support their Action Plans

The mayors of the three towns, Nancy Dicks of New Glasgow, Westville’s Lennie White and Jim Ryan of Pictou were on hand for the announcement.