Federal Government Removes Carbon Tax on Home Heating Oil; Incentives offered to Switch from Oil to Heat Pumps

For local residents who use an oil fired furnace to heat their home, filling the tank will cost less starting today.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says beginning today, the federal government will remove the carbon tax on home heating oil for the next three years. Kelloway says there’s also measures to help families who heat their homes with oil to switch to heat pumps. That also comes into effect today.

Kelloway says for those above the median income, there’s a program to obtain an interest free loan to purchase heat pumps and to pay that off over 10 years from the savings of switching from oil.

Kelloway adds finding ways to speed up the transition from oil to heat pumps for homes in the region has been a priority for Atlantic Canadian Liberal MP’s.