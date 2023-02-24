Federal Government signs Health-Care Agreements in Principle with the Four Atlantic Provinces and Ontario

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government has signed health-care agreements in principle with all four Atlantic provinces and Ontario.

He made the announcement as he spoke with students in Halifax Thursday. Earlier this month, Trudeau offered the premiers $46 billion in new money for health care over the next decade.

A release from the provincial government stated Nova Scotia will use new funding to keep building a healthcare system that will support patients and their families.

The $1-billion, 10-year funding agreement will help the Province continue to support healthcare workers and adopt cutting-edge technology to offer better, faster care.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston stated his government is making investments in primary healthcare and better mental health and addictions supports, adding they are investing in technology so healthcare workers can spend their time with patients, not logging into outdated systems.