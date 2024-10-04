Federal Government supports New Project in Westville to Assist New Business Start-Ups

The federal government is backing the Town of Westvile in a new initiative to support new business start-ups and revitalizing the downtown core.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the town has come up with a creative idea; asking for federal support to build five kiosks for new entrepreneurs who are starting a business, but couldn’t afford a full store front location.

Fraser says the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is providing $113,000 to the project.

Mayor Lennie White says this project is additional evidence of how positive change is coming to the town and demonstrates the desire of town council to bring new jobs and new services to the residents of Westville.