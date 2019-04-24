Federal Government Supports North Bay Fishermen’s Co-op Efforts to Market Lobster

A local fishermen’s association received a boost from the federal government.

Yesterday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser was in Ballantyne’s Cove to announce support for the

North Bay Fishermen’s Co-op.

The Co-op is installing a 100,000 pound lobster holding system with technology capable of long term-storage. A release from the government stated the system will let the Co-op to extend its season, allow for the exploration of more export opportunities, and allow them to sell more to locals and tourists.

Paul van de Wiel, general manager with the North Bay Fishermen’s Co-op, stated the group is excited to install technology that will allow them to market their lobster when there are few or no lobster being fished in the country.

Fraser said he was particularly excited about the announcement because Bionovations, an Antigonish based company specializing in holding and transport systems for live seafood, is providing the technology behind the new holding facility.

ACOA is offering a $450,000 repayable contribution through the regional economic growth through Innovation program while the province and Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing $284,260 in conditionally repayable support through the Atlantic Fisheries Fund. Efficiency Nova Scotia is also investing $14,000 for a feasibility study and $15,000 as an implementation incentive.