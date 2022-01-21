Federal Government supports Project in River Bourgeois

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced funding for a pair of projects in Cape

Breton.

The investments totalling over $169,995, made possible through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF), are for two projects, including one in River Bourgeois, Richmond County.

For the Richmond portion of the funding, the government offered $36,570 for the Dr. Kingston Memorial Community Health Centre’s social enterprise, the Richmond River Roots Market Garden. The funding will go towards creating a sensory garden and outdoor classroom to increase food literacy and self-sufficiency in Richmond County. Funds will also go towards adding a wheelchair ramp, widening a doorway and upgrading a restroom to increase accessibility to the Garden and its programs.