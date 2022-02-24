Tim Horton's Antigonish
Federal Government supports Renovations at Plymouth Community Centre

Pictou County’s Plymouth Community Centre has made some renovations, with help from the

The Plymouth Community Centre before renovations (left). Photo on the right: The Plymouth Community Centre following accessibility upgrades, showing new covered access ramp. (ACOA photo)

federal government.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the Plymouth Community and Recreation Centre Association has received $33,587 through the federal government’s Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

The federal funding allowed the association to upgrade the main entrance with wider, electric-operated doors, install a roof over the existing access ramp and improve drainage at entrance areas. The upgrades will increase accessibility and ensure safety for users.