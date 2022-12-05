Federal Government Supports Transit Services During Pandemic

Recently, the provincial government announced it is distributing $10.9 million to transit service providers throughout the province to offset revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. A number of local transit companies received support. The funding comes from a federal investment of $750 million to help municipalities across the country maintain transit service levels in the face of decreased ridership.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the beneficiaries include transit groups across the country.

Fixed route operators to receive support include Antigonish Community Transit with $101,620, Strait Area Transit with $101,472 for its Inverness service and Pictou County Transit with $109,722 for its Stellarton and New Glasgow Service.

Community Transit Operators to receive support include CHAD Transit in Pictou County with $96,167; Antigonish Community Transit at $64,052; Cheticamp Transport Cooperative at $53,392; Strait Area Transit with $41,436, Transit Association of Guysborough with $15,012 and Victoria County Transit with $30,083.