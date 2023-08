Two projects in Pictou County recently received federal government support.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has provided almost $35,000 to build a new natural outdoor playground in East River Valley to encourage more children to get outside and play.

Also receiving federal funding is the MacDonald Rebekah Lodge in Sunnybrae. Through the

Enabling Accessibility Fund, government contributed $100,000 to build two new accessible washrooms and installed two accessible doors.