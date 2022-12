Help is on the way from the federal government for charities and non-profits organizations

hard hit as a result of several factors in recent years, including the COVID-19 pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Ottawa has launched a $400 million fund. Fraser says the money will be distributed to these organizations through the Red Cross, the United Way, and the Community Foundations of Canada.

Fraser says to put these organizations on more solid footing, will have a lasting positive impact.