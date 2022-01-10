Federal Government to Distribute More Rapid Tests to the Provinces

A local MP said the Canadian government is doing what it can to keep residents safe.

Recently, the federal government announced it will send an additional 140 million COVID-19 rapid test kits to provinces to help deal with the latest wave of the pandemic. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the feds also secured enough doses of boosters for every Canadian.

He urged everyone to get a booster dose when they become available, noting he already booked his own appointment.

Fraser also noted Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston requested more support in making more people available to administer the boosters, adding the federal government will help.