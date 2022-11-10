Federal Government to support Initiatives For Offshore Wind Projects

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway announced an investment of nearly $1.8 million in Net

Zero Atlantic to lay the foundations for new Nova Scotian offshore wind projects through capacity building. Net Zero Atlantic and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq are also contributing to the project, bringing the total investment to nearly $1.9 million.

Working with Mi’kmaw groups the Unama’ki Institute of Natural Resources and the Confederacy of Mainland Mi’kmaq , as well as with local communities, the Capacity Building for the Sustainable and Inclusive Development of Nova Scotia’s Offshore Wind Resource program will ensure an inclusive approach to offshore wind development in Nova Scotia in two phases.

Phase One will bring together Mi’kmaw and other communities in educational forums and workshops toward the creation of community outreach plans. Phase Two will deliver on these plans by developing the foundations for off-shore wind developments across Nova Scotia’s coastal communities.

Kelloway made the announcement this afternoon in Port Hawkesbury.