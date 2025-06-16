Federal Government unveils Canada Strong Pass to entice Canadians to Explore this Country this Summer, Including Local Destinations

The federal government has announced an initiative to encourage Canadians to explore our country this summer.

It is launching the Canada Strong Pass. It includes free admission to all visitors to national parks and national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites administered by Parks Canada. There’s also a 25 per cent discount on camping fees. That would include Cape Breton Highlands National Park and the Alexander Graham Bell National Historic Site in Baddeck.

There’s also free admission for children under 17 and a 50 per cent discount for young adults 18 to 24 to national museums. A similar discount is being offered at select provincial and territorial museums and galleries.

On Via Rail, travel for children under 17 is free when accompanied by an adult and a 25 per cent discount for young adults 18 to 24.

No registration or physical pass is required. Canada Strong Pass will be honoured from June 20th to September 2nd.