Federal Government Unveils New Programs for Seniors

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a new federal government measure has been launched that would allow seniors to stay in their home longer. Fraser says it’s called the Age Well at Home Initiative. Fraser says it was announced in last year’s budget that $90 million would be spent on the project, over several years. It rolls out this year. He says two programs are part of this initiative.

Fraser says the Scaling Up for Seniors program provides funding to organizations that can expand services to seniors. The groups that receive funding would have already demonstrated an ability to deliver results to senior populations. The funding is available until July 22nd.