Federal Government Unveils Trusted Employers Model for Companies that Hire Temporary Foreign Workers

Employers who treat the temporary foreign workers they hire with respect are getting some

recognition from the federal government.

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser, who was until recently the Immigration Minister, says employers require access to labour they need to grow the economy and also support the workers currently at their businesses.

However Fraser says the federal government wants to protect against abuses by some exploitive employers who don’t treat the workers that come to Canada with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Fraser says this program will make a big difference to employers, with an expected continued labour shortage across the country, and to ensure workers are treated with respect.