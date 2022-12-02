Federal Government’s Children’s Dental Benefit Begins

Parents can now apply with the Canada Revenue Agency to receive the children’s dental benefit.

The benefit, which came into effect December 1st, is to be used on dental services is for children under 12 in families that earn less than $90,000 a year. Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says it will provide up to $1,300 over two years to get the dental care they need. Kelloway says this is the first step by the federal government in developing a Canada-wide dental plan to ensure everyone has access to dental care.

Other measures coming in this month as part of federal efforts to provide cost-of-living relief to low income Canadians includes a one-time rental supplement of $500 for low-income households. That becomes available on December 12th.

A permanent update to the Canada Labour Code that requires federally regulated industries to provide two weeks of paid sick leave to employees also takes effect this week.