Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen says Affordable Housing Units like Appleseed Court Change Lives

Federal Housing Minister Ahmed Hussen says affordable housing units like the recently opened

Appleseed Court in Antigonish County changes people’s lives. Hussen attended a ceremony marking the completion of the project by the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society on Tuesday.

Hussen says several residents he spoke to at the event talked about how much of a difference their new home has made in their lives.

Hussen says the various partners who came together with the federal government to make Appleseed Court a reality are already talking about possible future developments.

The federal government contributed $2.4 million to the Appleseed Court project, the province committed $350,000 and the County of Antigonish gave $100,000.