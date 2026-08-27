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Federal infrastructure funding leading to more affordable housing in Antigonish County

Aug 27, 2026 | Local News

Earlier today, Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste and Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis were part of an over $560,000 funding announcement for extending municipal water, wastewater, and storm water systems in the County of Antigonish. The funding is through the direct delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.  
 
A release states the project, in partnership with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, will involve constructing a new road and sidewalk, and the extension of municipal water, wastewater, and storm water systems to allow for the development of 150 new affordable housing units, including four units for individuals with intellectual disabilities and 10 supportive housing units. 
 
 
Also on hand for the announcement was Terry MacIsaac, board chair of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, and Dr. Amy Hendricks, the donor of the land.   

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STFX University getting ready to welcome students

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Elizabeth Yeo, vice president of students with STFX University, said the local school is set to begin welcoming students this weekend for the upcoming school year. Central welcome and check-in activities and move-in are set for this Saturday and Sunday. Monday will...

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.