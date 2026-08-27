Federal infrastructure funding leading to more affordable housing in Antigonish County

Earlier today, Cape Breton Canso Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste and Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis were part of an over $560,000 funding announcement for extending municipal water, wastewater, and storm water systems in the County of Antigonish. The funding is through the direct delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

A release states the project, in partnership with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society, will involve constructing a new road and sidewalk, and the extension of municipal water, wastewater, and storm water systems to allow for the development of 150 new affordable housing units, including four units for individuals with intellectual disabilities and 10 supportive housing units.