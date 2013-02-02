Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments Contribute More Than $350,000 towards Upgrades to Wastewater Management in Canso

With investment from all three levels of government, the community of Canso is getting improvements to its wastewater management.

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Municipal affairs minister John Lohr, and Guysborough Warden Vernon Pitts announced the funding will go towards the construction of an equalization tank and the installation of an aeration system to hold and treat additional wastewater flows in Canso, with the goal of increasing the community’s capacity to treat and manage wastewater and storm water.

Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow called Canso a key community in his constituency, adding the announcement is good news for the community and surrounding areas.

The federal government is investing $140,400 through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is committing $117,000 and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough is contributing $93,600.