Federal, Provincial and Municipal Governments Support Public Transit and Active Transportation Projects in Port Hawkesbury

The three levels of government chipped in for active transportation and public transit in Port Hawkesbury.

The Strait Area Transit Cooperative is getting over $340,000 from the federal government`s Rural Transit Solutions Fund and over $85,000 from the province to purchase two 16-passenger accessible busses.

Nichole Briand, general manager for the Strait Area Transit Cooperative, said the new busses will allow the cooperative to expand their fleet and provide more charter services. She said they received funding from the Rural Transit Solutions Fund to purchase three vehicles in 2023. They currently have seven vehicles, plus the two busses on the way.

The federal government is also investing over $296,000 for active transportation for Port Hawkesbury, while the town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing over $197,000 for the same.

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm Beaton stated the funding is going towards sidewalk and active transportation infrastructure on Sydney road and Pine Crest and also for planning an active transportation route for Tamarac drive. She stated it is part of the town’s overall goal to have a fully connected town for all ages and all levels of ability regardless of how people are moving.