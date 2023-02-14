Federal, Provincial and Municipality Governments support $1 million Project to install Solar Panels on Municipal Buildings in the District of Guysborough

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, Nova Scotia Natural Resources and Renewables minister Tory Rushton, and Municipality of the District of Guysborough warden Vernon Pitts mannounced more than $1,098,477 in joint funding for the installation of solar panels on municipal buildings in Guysborough.

Funding will support the installation of six solar energy systems totaling 266 kilowatts on two libraries, two recreation centres, the main municipal office, and a water treatment plant. The solar energy created will supply 50 percent of the total electricity load for these spaces.

These solar energy systems will produce renewable electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lower energy costs. In addition, the savings generated from the new energy efficient systems will be redirected to several initiatives such as local recreation, performance venues and programs.