Federal, Provincial, Municipal Governments and Community Commit More than $9 million to new Culture Hub in the Town of Pictou

Funding has been provided from all three levels of government and the community to create a

new cultural hub in the Town of Pictou.

The current deCoste Centre building will be expanded to about 23,000 square feet. It will host a new, modern public library, a fully renovated theatre, visual arts exhibition facilities and meeting space for cultural and community groups. The upgraded building will have accessibility features to make it more inclusive.

The federal government will commit $6 million to the project, the province will invest $2 million, while the Town of Pictou, the municipality of the County of Pictou and community donors are providing more than $1 million.

News of funding commitments for the project was announced at a ceremony this morning at the deCoste Centre.

The cultural hub is expected to draw 30 to 50 per cent more patrons, and will have a multimillion dollar impact on downtown businesses. The deCoste Centre has hosted more than 3,000 shows over the past 40 years. There are more than 41,000 visits to the Pictou Library each year.