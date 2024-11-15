 Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse Applauds Nova Scotia Supreme Court Decision that states Cheticamp Area should have its own Protected Acadian Riding

The Fédération acadienne de la Nouvelle-Écosse is welcoming a Nova Scotia Supreme Court Ruling that the Cheticamp area should have its own protected Acadian riding.

In a ruling this week, Justice Pierre Muise says the lack of a constituency for Cheticamp is an unjustified breach of Section 3 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Justice Pierre Musie is giving the Nova Scotia Electoral Boundaries Commission 20 minutes to draw up a new riding.

The federation launched the court challenge in 2021, after objecting to Cheticamp not being declared a protected riding in a report by the commission in April, 2019.

The President of the Federation, Denise Comeau-Desautels, says the community of Cheticamp, like other communities in Nova Scotia, deserves fair and equitalbe representation. Comeau-Desautels says the decision is a victory for the Acadian community and for democracy.