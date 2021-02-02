Feed Nova Scotia/ A guide to local Food Banks

Local food banks are used by thousands of Nova Scotians each year, 45,000 alone in 2019. Following is a list of food banks, in our local area, with open and donation day’s/times.

Antigonish Community Food Bank, 166 College St. Open to clients Tuesday 9 – 11 am and Thursday 1 – 3 pm. They accept both food and cash donations (Monday and Wednesday 7 – 11 am for drop offs). To donate, EMT: antigonish166colldgestreet@hotmail.com, or call 902-863-0611.

Pictou County Food Bank, 410 Granville Street New Glasgow, 902-755-2906. Open for clients, Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9:30 – 11:30 am. You can donate on Monday mornings except on holidays.

Port Hawkesbury Food Bank, 514 Granville Street Port Hawkesbury, open on Tuesday from 12:30 – 3:45 pm. Donate via EMT porthawkesburyfoodbank@gmail.com

Port Hood Food Bank, 263 Main Street Port Hood, open on Sunday’s from 9:30 – 12 noon. Informaiton at 902-623-1624, donate by EMT porthoodfoodbank@procon.com

Potlotek Food Bank, 7 Old Band Office Road, Chapel Island. Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 – 1pm, 902-631-4591.

St Peter’s & Area Food Bank, 9785 Grenville Street St Peters (in the basement). Open every second Thursday. To donate, via EMT dickeysue@hotmail.com, to arrange drop offs, please call 902-631-8830. Cheques may be sent to St Peter’s & Area Food Bank c/o Sue Dickey, 7088 West Bay Hwy, Cape George NS, B0E 3B0.