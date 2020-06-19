Fencing, Tag System and Sanitizing Station To be Removed at Skatepark, Fencing coming down around Playground Equipment at Columbus Field and Arbor Drive

The Town of Antigonish announced the fencing, tag system, and sanitizing station are down at

the Skatepark as of Friday.

The fencing around the playground equipment at Columbus Field and Arbor Drive will come down once the Town is able to get the equipment professionally disinfected. The Playgrounds will be open for use once the fencing is removed.

The Town is not responsible for the playground equipment at the Antigonish Education Centre or the Saint Andrews Junior School.

The Splash Pad at Columbus Field is not open at this time. The washrooms at Columbus Field will also remain closed at this time.

A more detailed plan for reopening of the washroom facilities is currently being developed.