Festival Antigonish and Antigonish Culture Alive sign MOU To Move Antigonish Arts Centre Project Forward Together

The arts community in Antigonish Town and County is looking ahead to the future.

At a ceremony Sunday night, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre and Antigonish Culture Alive.

Festival Antigonish Managing Director Caleb Marshall says there has been a lot of discussion in the community in recent years about an arts centre, as options were explored about the longevity of the Bauer Theatre. Marshall says this MOU takes the dialogue about an arts centre to the next step.

Marshall says with the MOU now signed, six work streams have been established to explore various issues, and members of the arts community have been assigned to various groups that align with their interests.