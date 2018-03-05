Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre announces 2018 Season

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has announced its lineup for the 2018 season.

It opens July 3rd with a new Norm Foster Play, Lunenburg, a touching and humourous story about a woman who comes to Lunenburg from the United States after

learning she has inherited some property from her deceased husband. There’s also Burnin’ Love by Sharon Bajer, and Hope and Gravity by Michael Hollinger. As well, there’s a special presentation of “Being Hank and Patsy” by Antigonish County native Laura Teasdale, a story of the music of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline which played to two sold out nights at the Bauer Theatre this winter. On the family stage is the UK production “Big Sister, Little Brother” by Mike Kenny.

Festival Antigonish Artistic Director Andrea Boyd says it is also expanding the number of relaxed performances this summer to three, coinciding with the Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games. She says last year’s relaxed performance was well received.

Relaxed performances reduces the sound and light levels for those with sensory issues, the house lights are raised a bit; and audience members are allowed to walk in and out of the auditorium.