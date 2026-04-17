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Festival Antigonish Approaches Antigonish Town and Councils to Support the Bridge the Bauer Campaign and Operational Funding

Apr 17, 2026 | Local News

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre is seeking financial support from Antigonish Town and County Council on a couple of fronts.
Managing Director Caleb Marshall says they are asking each council to contribute $5,000 towards the Bridge the Bauer campaign.
Marshall says the campaign has raised $435,000.  That’s 87 per cent of their goal of $500,000.

Bauer Theatre, home of Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre

Money raised will go towards a retrofit of the Bauer Theatre,  scheduled to begin in September
It’s expected the retrofit will take about 12 to 14 weeks to complete.
Marshall says it has also asked both the town and the county for a $15,000 operating grant.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year