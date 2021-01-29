Festival Antigonish: have an outdoor adventure with Robin Hood this summer

With no live shows running last year because of COVID-19, Festival Antigonish decided to think outside the box this year. Festival Antigonish is partnering with Keppoch Mountain to present an outdoor theatrical adventure – Robin Hood: The Great Escape. This original play will see medieval characters guiding audience groups from one scene to the next, where they will eavesdrop on the heroes and villains of the Robin Hood tales of old. The audience will gather as a group for the opening scene, and then be led along the path in small groups of twenty to watch the story unfold, before gathering again at the end for a daring finale. All public health guidelines will be followed. Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre managing director Reema Fuller said the original piece is being written by Andrea Boyd and Laura Teasdale

The company is partnering with Theatre Antigonish, to create opportunities for the community to join the production as volunteer actors playing small parts or working backstage. The play will have a two week run at Keppoch Mountain in August 2021. Ticket information and more show details will be released in the weeks ahead.