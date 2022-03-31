Festival Antigonish Production “Robin Hood: The Great Escape” nominated for Four Robert Merritt Awards

Festival Antigonish Summer Theatre has received four nominations in the annual Robert Merritt Awards. The awards recognize excellence in professional theatre in Nova Scotia.

All four nominations are for the Festival Antigonish production “Robin Hood: The Great Escape”.

The outdoor production was held last summer at The Keppoch.

Andrea Boyd and Laura Teasdale, who wrote the production have been nominated for Outstanding New Nova Scotia Play and Outstanding New Nova Scotia Adaptation. Boyd has also been nominated for Outstanding Direction, while Elizabeth Perry is up for the Outstanding Costume Design Award.

Theatre Nova Scotia will announce the winners at a gala in Halifax on April 11th.